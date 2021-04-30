Georgia Tech triple jumper Bria Matthews receives prestigious honor

Matthews received the award at the annual banquet for the Wooden Cup, sponsored by the Athletes for a Better World organization, at the College Football Hall of Fame. She is the first athlete from an ACC school and also a school in the state of Georgia to win the award.

The 2019 professional winner of the Wooden Cup was Tech golf great Stewart Cink. Former Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, a Decatur resident, received the Wooden Cup for professional athletes Thursday, while former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship received the Spirit of ABW Award.