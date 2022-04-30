Georgia Tech transfer-portal target Ryan Young picks Duke

Georgia Tech’s recruitment of Northwestern transfer Ryan Young came up empty Saturday, as the backup center announced his commitment to Duke. Young, who averaged 9.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game last season, had made an official visit to Tech last week.
Coach Josh Pastner’s team continues to hold at nine scholarship players with four slots open. While hundreds of transfers remain uncommitted, the pressure to fill out the roster is heightening, as Sunday is the deadline for athletes in fall and winter sports to transfer and be eligible in the upcoming season.
Young, 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, would have competed for the starting job against returnee Rodney Howard. With only two post players on the roster (Howard and Jordan Meka), Tech certainly could have used him. Young picked Duke over Boston College and Georgetown besides Tech.
Tech has secured one commitment out of the transfer market this offseason, guard Lance Terry from Gardner-Webb. Pastner and his staff continue to recruit forward Jamari Smith of Division II Queens College. The Jonesboro High grad, who made an official visit to Tech last weekend, was a Division II All-American and the player of the year in the South Atlantic Conference after averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
