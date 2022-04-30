Georgia Tech transfer-portal target Ryan Young picks Duke

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Coach Josh Pastner’s team continues to hold at nine scholarship players with four slots open. While hundreds of transfers remain uncommitted, the pressure to fill out the roster is heightening, as Sunday is the deadline for athletes in fall and winter sports to transfer and be eligible in the upcoming season.

Young, 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, would have competed for the starting job against returnee Rodney Howard. With only two post players on the roster (Howard and Jordan Meka), Tech certainly could have used him. Young picked Duke over Boston College and Georgetown besides Tech.