Georgia Tech to use lottery for student ticket distribution

Georgia Tech announced it has collaborated with several student organizations to determine how to distribute tickets to home football games
With the capacity of Bobby Dodd Stadium at 20% for six home games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all tickets earmarked for students will be complimentary and distributed via a game-by-game lottery. Lottery registration will be open from Monday at 9 a.m. until Tuesday at 5 p.m. of each home game week. Students must enter the lottery for each game they wish to attend at ramblinwreck.com/students. Lottery entries will not carry over from game to game. Members of the Student Yellow Jacket Club that enter the lottery will receive two entries instead of one. Students can purchase an annual membership to the Student Yellow Jacket Club for $15.
A total of approximately 860 student tickets will be distributed for each home game, in addition to seats reserved for Georgia Tech’s marching band and spirit squads.
Lottery winners will receive one student ticket for their own use and one student ticket to transfer to another Georgia Tech student of their choosing. Mobile tickets for contactless entry will be distributed to winners’ mobile devices. Students must present their valid ticket and student BuzzCard at Bobby Dodd Stadium Gate 7 for admission. Students will be seated in socially distanced clusters of two throughout sections 112-120 (lower bowl, north end zone). Lottery winners who elect to attend the game alone will sit in their designated cluster and claim both seats to maintain social distance. Students will be subject to all stadium policies in effect for fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2020.