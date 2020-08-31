Georgia Tech to use lottery for student ticket distribution

With the capacity of Bobby Dodd Stadium at 20% for six home games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all tickets earmarked for students will be complimentary and distributed via a game-by-game lottery. Lottery registration will be open from Monday at 9 a.m. until Tuesday at 5 p.m. of each home game week. Students must enter the lottery for each game they wish to attend at ramblinwreck.com/students. Lottery entries will not carry over from game to game. Members of the Student Yellow Jacket Club that enter the lottery will receive two entries instead of one. Students can purchase an annual membership to the Student Yellow Jacket Club for $15.

A total of approximately 860 student tickets will be distributed for each home game, in addition to seats reserved for Georgia Tech’s marching band and spirit squads.