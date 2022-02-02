Hamburger icon
Georgia Tech to play Thanksgiving week event in Florida

Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore drives to the basket in the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami Jan. 29, 2022 at McCamish Pavilion. (Anthony McClellan/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Anthony McClellan

Credit: Anthony McClellan

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 47 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s 2022-23 basketball schedule will include a Thanksgiving week event in Fort Myers, Fla., that will also include Marquette, Mississippi State and Utah. The announcement for the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was made Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets will play two games, Nov. 21 and 23, a Monday and a Wednesday, in a bracket-format event. Matchups have not been determined. Games will be played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, a 3,500-seat arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Tech has not played any of the other three participants with any regularity. The Jackets have played Marquette seven times, the last time in November 2014 in a Thanksgiving week event in Orlando, Fla. While previously opponents in the SEC, Tech and Mississippi State last met in December 1975. (Were they to meet, Jackets guard Deivon Smith would face his former team.) Tech and Utah have actually have never played each other.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

