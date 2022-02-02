Georgia Tech to play Thanksgiving week event in Florida

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets will play two games, Nov. 21 and 23, a Monday and a Wednesday, in a bracket-format event. Matchups have not been determined. Games will be played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, a 3,500-seat arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Tech has not played any of the other three participants with any regularity. The Jackets have played Marquette seven times, the last time in November 2014 in a Thanksgiving week event in Orlando, Fla. While previously opponents in the SEC, Tech and Mississippi State last met in December 1975. (Were they to meet, Jackets guard Deivon Smith would face his former team.) Tech and Utah have actually have never played each other.