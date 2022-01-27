Georgia Tech to play spring football game on a Thursday

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

It also comes about a month earlier than the team has normally played its spring game. The reason for the early date is because Collins wanted to get back on the practice field sooner following the Jackets’ third consecutive three-win season. Collins also wanted to finish spring practice before the institute’s spring break rather than have the week off break up the practice schedule.

The kickoff time and TV arrangements have yet to be announced for the St. Patrick’s Day game.