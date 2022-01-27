Georgia Tech to play spring football game on a Thursday

Georgia Tech, which may have been the first team to regularly position its spring game on Friday nights, will move to new ground this year. Coach Geoff Collins’ fourth spring game will be played on a Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium, on March 17.
It also comes about a month earlier than the team has normally played its spring game. The reason for the early date is because Collins wanted to get back on the practice field sooner following the Jackets’ third consecutive three-win season. Collins also wanted to finish spring practice before the institute’s spring break rather than have the week off break up the practice schedule.
The kickoff time and TV arrangements have yet to be announced for the St. Patrick’s Day game.
Tech’s spring break will come the week after the spring game, March 21-25. Finishing early also provides extra time for players who sustain injuries during spring practice to heal in time for preseason practice. It also creates a block of time for the team to complete its offseason strength-and-conditioning program without it being interrupted by spring practice, rather than have two extended segments before and after spring practice.
Spring practice will begin Feb. 22.
As for the Thursday date, the Tech athletic department will have several on-campus sporting events taking place the next day – baseball, men’s and women’s tennis, track and field and the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships – that would make holding the spring game on the same night a logistical and staffing challenge.
Moving the game to Saturday would free it from some (but not all) of the on-campus scheduling conflicts, but it would also keep football players on campus for an extra day entering spring break.
