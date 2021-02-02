Georgia Tech to play North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The decision was made after the ACC’s release of the conference schedule for the 2021 season Thursday. The Yellow Jackets’ four league home games — against North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Boston College — were candidates to be shifted from Bobby Dodd Stadium to the downtown stadium, part of Tech’s agreement to play one game there each year starting this fall through 2026.

The Tar Heels made sense in that they appear to be the most likely opponent to create a high-profile game. North Carolina, which finished the 2020 season with an 8-4 record and No. 18 in the final AP poll, probably will appear in the preseason Top 25.