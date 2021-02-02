Georgia Tech to play North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Tech’s first game of its six-year series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will come against North Carolina on Sept. 25. Tech made the announcement Tuesday.
The decision was made after the ACC’s release of the conference schedule for the 2021 season Thursday. The Yellow Jackets’ four league home games — against North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Boston College — were candidates to be shifted from Bobby Dodd Stadium to the downtown stadium, part of Tech’s agreement to play one game there each year starting this fall through 2026.
The Tar Heels made sense in that they appear to be the most likely opponent to create a high-profile game. North Carolina, which finished the 2020 season with an 8-4 record and No. 18 in the final AP poll, probably will appear in the preseason Top 25.
Opponents and dates for Tech games at MBS have been determined for 2022-24 — Clemson in 2022 and Louisville in 2023 in Chick-fil-A Kickoff games on Labor Day weekend and then Notre Dame on Oct. 19 in 2024. Opponents for 2025 and 2026 have yet to be decided.