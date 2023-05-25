Georgia Tech keeps Danny Hall, fires pitching coach

Following a disappointing season, Georgia Tech fired pitching coach Danny Borrell on Thursday. The move comes one day after the Yellow Jackets’ season ended with two losses in the ACC Tournament and a 30-27 (12-20 ACC) record.

Coach Danny Hall will remain with a vote of confidence from athletic director J Batt.

“Everyone associated with our program is disappointed that this season didn’t meet the high standards that we all have for Georgia Tech baseball, as I know our fans are, too,” Batt said in a statement. “I have full faith in coach Hall as the leader of our program, and I support his decision to make this change on his staff.

“All of us are appreciative of coach Borrell’s efforts over the past four seasons, and we wish him and his family nothing but the very best.

“Coach Hall is one of the very best coaches in college baseball. I’m looking forward to continuing to support him as he works to get our program back on the path to Omaha (for the College World Series).”

Tech’s season with a 15-1 loss to Virginia on Thursday in a game that ended after seven innings because of the conference’s 10-run rule. Tech, the No. 11 seed, lost to North Carolina 11-5 on Wednesday.

After a dry spell in which it made the NCAA Tournament once from 2015-18, Tech had made the past three (not counting the 2020 season canceled by COVID-19). Last season, though, Tech failed to make it out of the regional round, its 11th consecutive tournament appearance without advancing to a super regional (or College World Series). This season, the Jackets have no chance to make the tournament, breaking the recent trend.

Last May, Tech extended the contracts of Hall, Borrell and hitting coach James Ramsey through 2025. Hall makes $520,000 annually, Borrell $225,000 and Ramsey $200,000, according to contracts for the three coaches obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Borrell spent 18 years in the Yankees organization, first for seven years as a left-handed pitcher, then as a pitching coach and eventual pitching coordinator for its farm system. He was hired as Tech’s pitching coach Aug. 16, 2019.

The 68-year-old Hall has a 1,378-749 record has a head coach at Kent State and Tech, where he has been since 1994. He has led the Yellow to five ACC championships and is a four-time ACC coach of the year. He has made three trips to the College World Series, most recently in 2006.