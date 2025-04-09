Georgia Tech to host Volunteers in 2026, travel to Tennessee in 2027

Georgia Tech has added another SEC foe to its future schedules.
Tech and Tennessee announced Wednesday that the two football programs have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2026. The Volunteers are scheduled to play in Atlanta on Sept. 12, 2026, and the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Sept. 11, 2027.
To play Tennessee in 2026, Tech has canceled the second leg of a home-and-home agreement with Georgia State. The Jackets were scheduled to play at State on Sept. 19, 2026, but must pay State $750,000 for cancellation of that contest, according to the terms of the contract signed by both schools. Tech beat State 35-12 on Aug. 31 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
“As we continue to invest in and elevate Georgia Tech football, securing elite-level competition is a critical component,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a release. “We’re thrilled to renew our rivalry with Tennessee and look forward to the matchups in Atlanta and Knoxville. I’m confident that our passionate Tech fans will embrace this series!”
Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a release: “After Nebraska canceled (a home-and-home) series, our main focus was to secure another home-and-home matchup with an opponent from a Power Four conference, which seemed improbable at the time. I sincerely appreciate J Batt’s creativity in modifying Georgia Tech’s schedule to make this series possible. We look forward to seeing plenty of orange in Atlanta in 2026!”
Tennessee leads the all-time series with Tech 25-17-2 and the two routinely faced off decades prior. The two programs met all but three years from 1954-87. The last contest saw the Volunteers win 42-41 in double overtime in 2017 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tech last beat Tennessee in 1986 and last won at Neyland Stadium in 1977.
The Jackets are now scheduled to play Colorado, Mercer, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest and Tennessee at home in 2026. In 2027, Tech is scheduled to travel to Tennessee, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami, Southern Methodist and Wake Forest.
“Many thanks to J Batt and (Tech executive deputy athletics director) Jon Palumbo, as well as Danny White and (Tennessee coach) Josh Heupel at Tennessee, for setting up this great home-and-home series,” Tech coach Brent Key said in a release. “One of the hallmarks of Georgia Tech football throughout the years is that we have always played one of the nation’s best schedules, and the addition of this series is a testament to that. Coach Heupel has done an outstanding job at Tennessee and throughout his career. They have a terrific team year-in and year-out, and we’re looking forward to competing with them.”
