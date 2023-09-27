Georgia Tech to host Duke, North Carolina as part of ACC schedule

Georgia Tech will open its ACC schedule against defending league champion Duke on Dec. 2 at McCamish Pavilion, and the Yellow Jackets will play at home for five of their first eight conference games under coach Damon Stoudamire.

Tech will begin its ACC slate against the Blue Devils for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when the teams met at State Farm Arena. The Blue Devils are coming off a 27-9 campaign after advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. That is the only conference game the Jackets will play in December, and it will air live on The CW Network at 2:15 p.m.

After the calendar turns to 2024, Tech has a trip to Florida State (Jan. 3) before returning to McCamish Pavilion to face Boston College (Jan. 6) and Notre Dame (Jan. 9). Following a return engagement at Duke (Jan. 13) and a trip to Clemson (Jan. 16), the Jackets complete the early segment with home contests against ACC Tournament runner-up Virginia (Jan. 20) and NCAA Tournament participant Pittsburgh (Jan. 23).

Tech finishes January by visiting Virginia Tech (Jan. 27) and hosting North Carolina (Jan. 30).

February begins with three of four games away from home with trips to North Carolina State (Feb. 3), Louisville (Feb. 10) and Notre Dame (Feb. 14) surrounding a Feb. 6 home game against Wake Forest (Feb. 6).

Back-to-back home games against Syracuse (Feb. 17) and Clemson (Feb. 21) follow before a Feb. 24 trip to Miami. Florida State (March 2) visits McCamish Pavilion to open March before the Jackets finish the season at Wake Forest (March 5) and Virginia (March 9).

The 71st ACC Tournament will be played March 12-16 at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tech also announced previously confirmed matchups with Georgia Southern, Howard, Massachusetts-Lowell, Cincinnati, Mississippi State and Georgia, as well as its trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.

The Jackets will play Clark Atlanta on Nov. 1 in an exhibition.

Tech also had been scheduled to play Penn State on Dec. 17 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena, but that matchup has yet to be announced by either program and no longer is listed on the event’s official website. According to a release by the program, Tech is still looking to add one final nonconference game.