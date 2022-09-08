Georgia Tech to honor Title IX’s 50th anniversary this weekend

Georgia Tech will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX with multiple events this weekend, including a panel discussion of past and present Tech female athletes and coaches.
The panel will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons. The public is invited.
Panelists include Olympic bronze-medalist high jumper Chaunte Lowe, past women’s basketball coach and current Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade, volleyball All-American Monique Mead, NCAA tennis champion Kristi Miller-North, swimmer/runner and fighter pilot Jenny Lentz Moore, All-ACC softball player and current Tech coach Aileen Morales and Dianna Shelander, the first female athlete to earn a varsity letter at Tech (diving for the men’s team) and a geophysicist.
The women will be honored at Saturday’s football home game against Western Carolina and again Sunday at the volleyball team’s “Title IX” match against Ohio State.
