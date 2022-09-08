BreakingNews
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
Georgia Tech to honor Title IX’s 50th anniversary this weekend

Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj dribbles past Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti during a game earlier this year. Georgia Tech will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX with multiple events this weekend, including a panel discussion of past and present Tech female athletes and coaches. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj dribbles past Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti during a game earlier this year. Georgia Tech will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX with multiple events this weekend, including a panel discussion of past and present Tech female athletes and coaches. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX with multiple events this weekend, including a panel discussion of past and present Tech female athletes and coaches.

The panel will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons. The public is invited.

Explore50 years since Title IX, work remains on gender issues in sports

Panelists include Olympic bronze-medalist high jumper Chaunte Lowe, past women’s basketball coach and current Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade, volleyball All-American Monique Mead, NCAA tennis champion Kristi Miller-North, swimmer/runner and fighter pilot Jenny Lentz Moore, All-ACC softball player and current Tech coach Aileen Morales and Dianna Shelander, the first female athlete to earn a varsity letter at Tech (diving for the men’s team) and a geophysicist.

The women will be honored at Saturday’s football home game against Western Carolina and again Sunday at the volleyball team’s “Title IX” match against Ohio State.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

