Georgia Tech to hire George State’s Cory Peoples as assistant coach

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is hiring Cory Peoples to his defensive coaching staff, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Peoples will join Key’s staff to coach the safeties. He’s the fourth addition to Key’s staff this offseason, joining defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, defensive line coach Jess Simpson and outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope.

Peoples recently completed his fourth season with the Panthers as the program’s secondary coach and defensive passing-game coordinator. He previously coached cornerbacks at Georgia Southern in 2018, was the Albany State defensive coordinator in 2017 and was defensive backs coach at South Carolina State in 2016.