Georgia Tech tennis teams earn spots in NCAA singles, doubles tournament

Georgia Tech men’s and women’s tennis teams will both have two entries in the NCAA singles and doubles championships to be played May 23-28 at Illinois. The fields were announced Tuesday.
On the women’s side, Carol Lee, a sophomore from the Northern Mariana Islands, received a spot in the singles draw and will also play in the doubles tournament with partner Kate Sharabura, a freshman from Atlanta and the Atlanta Classical Academy.
The Lee-Sharabura team is ranked No. 4 in the country by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and received a corresponding seed in the 32-team draw. It’s their first appearance at the NCAA Tournament as a doubles team.
Lee, ranked 26th in Division I, is 23-7 this season. It’s her first NCAA appearance in the 64-player singles tournament.
Tech begins play in the NCAA team tournament against Memphis on Friday at Auburn.
On the men’s side, Andres Martin, a sophomore from Flowery Branch and Georgia Connections Academy, received a bid into the singles draw. He and Marcus McDaniel, a sophomore from Vacaville, Calif., will pair in the doubles tournament. Martin is ranked 46th in Division I in singles. Martin and McDaniel are ranked 16th, although they have been ranked as high as third this season.
