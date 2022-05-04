Georgia Tech tennis teams earn spots in NCAA singles, doubles tournament

On the women’s side, Carol Lee, a sophomore from the Northern Mariana Islands, received a spot in the singles draw and will also play in the doubles tournament with partner Kate Sharabura, a freshman from Atlanta and the Atlanta Classical Academy.

The Lee-Sharabura team is ranked No. 4 in the country by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and received a corresponding seed in the 32-team draw. It’s their first appearance at the NCAA Tournament as a doubles team.