Georgia Tech teams prevail thrice vs. Georgia

Tech’s volleyball victory over the Bulldogs – in Athens, no less – followed both cross-country teams finishing ahead of the Bulldogs (and many other schools’ teams) at the North Alabama Showcase on Friday. Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, Tech teams are now 13-4 in head-to-head regular-season competitions against Georgia, a highly unusual (and possibly unprecedented) stretch of all-sports success for Tech’s athletic department in the Clean Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry.

Saturday, the Jackets volleyball team, ranked seventh nationally, swept Georgia in Stegeman Coliseum, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21. It was Tech’s second win in a row over the Bulldogs and improved coach Michelle Collier’s record to 5-3 against UGA. Tech improved to 7-2 for the season while UGA dropped its record to 9-2.