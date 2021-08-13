Georgia Tech taking on its false-start issues

Coach Geoff Collins has sought to address the issue, bringing in officials during spring practice to call penalties and doing that now in the preseason. Asked about false starts Friday, offensive-line coach Brent Key did not say specifically that his players were improving in that area, but he also did not fume on the topic, something of an indication of progress.

“You guys have all heard the saying – you’re either coaching it or allowing it,” Key said. “And you’re damn sure I’m not going to allow it out there with those guys. We’ve worked really hard. But it’s a credit to those guys that they’re taking (accountability), too.”