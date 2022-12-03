Georgia Tech takes care of Northeastern with UGA, UNC on deck

Northeastern (1-6) did itself in by missing its first 13 3-point tries en route to defeat. In their first-ever meeting with Tech, the Huskies were compensated $80,000 for making the trip to Atlanta.

Against an opponent at a size disadvantage, Tech fared better on the defensive glass, an issue through its first seven games. Northeastern won eight of the first 19 rebounds on its offensive end, but only five of the final 25.

The Jackets’ shooting performance was aided by being able to score 42 of its 81 points in the paint. Center Rodney Howard, back with the team after missing the loss in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Iowa on Tuesday for personal reasons, scored 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds. Howard had scored a combined six points in his previous five games.