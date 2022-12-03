Georgia Tech takes care of Northeastern with UGA, UNC on deck

For a night, Georgia Tech looked like an effective operation on the offensive end.
Forward Ja’von Franklin found guard Deivon Smith for a layup off a backdoor cut and a foul. Franklin tossed a pass to guard Miles Kelly on the wing, from where he knocked in an open 3-pointer. Smith drove the lane, distracted Northeastern’s defense with a ball fake and flipped in a short jumper.
Deft scores like that were plentiful in Tech’s 81-63 win Friday night at McCamish Pavilion, stopping a slide of three losses in Tech’s past four games. It came at the hands of an overmatched opponent, but the Jackets will accept any win and indications of progress with tougher matchups quickly approaching.
Coming into the game shooting 41.6% from the field, the Jackets connected on 44.4% against Northeastern. Kelly and forward Jalon Moore tied for the scoring lead for the Jackets with 16 each, with Kelly shooting 5-for-9 from the field (4-for-5 from 3-point range) and Moore doing most of his damage from the free-throw line (10-for-10).
Tech (5-3) found smooth water after a choppy start as it prepares for its annual matchup with archrival Georgia Tuesday and its first ACC game of the season, Dec. 10 at No. 18 North Carolina.
Northeastern (1-6) did itself in by missing its first 13 3-point tries en route to defeat. In their first-ever meeting with Tech, the Huskies were compensated $80,000 for making the trip to Atlanta.
Against an opponent at a size disadvantage, Tech fared better on the defensive glass, an issue through its first seven games. Northeastern won eight of the first 19 rebounds on its offensive end, but only five of the final 25.
The Jackets’ shooting performance was aided by being able to score 42 of its 81 points in the paint. Center Rodney Howard, back with the team after missing the loss in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Iowa on Tuesday for personal reasons, scored 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds. Howard had scored a combined six points in his previous five games.
