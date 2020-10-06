Georgia Tech tailgating ban extended to Louisville game

Tailgating also was not permitted on campus for the home opener against Central Florida on Sept. 19. In a statement released Tuesday, athletic director Todd Stansbury said that “we still feel that the safest course of action is to invite fans to come straight from their vehicles to Bobby Dodd Stadium, where we can better safeguard the health and safety of our students, staff and visitors through the protocols that we have in place designed to mitigate the risk of the transmission of Covid-19.”

The institute will monitor the situation on a game-by-game basis. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to have four home games after Friday. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. kickoff, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid a rush just before kickoff.