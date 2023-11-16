Georgia Tech-Syracuse: TV, online, radio information

One more victory is all Georgia Tech needs to qualify for a bowl game, and that was the storyline last week, too. The Yellow Jackets didn’t fare so well at Clemson while trying for that elusive sixth win, but they will get another shot Saturday against Syracuse.

Syracuse also enters the game with bowl eligibility on the line, but with Georgia looming Nov. 25, the Jackets might need this one more than the Orange need it.

The Orange are one of four ACC teams with only one conference victory, and they enter Saturday having lost five of their past six games. Syracuse is 1-3 in true road games this season, and Tech is 2-2 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.