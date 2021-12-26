Hamburger icon
Georgia Tech-Syracuse men’s basketball game postponed

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner shouts instructions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner shouts instructions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Yellow Jackets’ program.

A makeup date for the contest has yet to be determined.

Georgia Tech (6-5, 0-1 ACC) also had its home game against Alabama A&M, scheduled for last Thursday, postponed due to health and safety protocols in the program.

Georgia Tech is now scheduled to return to action on Saturday at home versus Louisville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the contest will be televised nationally on ACC Network.

