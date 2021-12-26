Georgia Tech-Syracuse men’s basketball game postponed

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Yellow Jackets’ program.
A makeup date for the contest has yet to be determined.
Georgia Tech (6-5, 0-1 ACC) also had its home game against Alabama A&M, scheduled for last Thursday, postponed due to health and safety protocols in the program.
Georgia Tech is now scheduled to return to action on Saturday at home versus Louisville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the contest will be televised nationally on ACC Network.
