Georgia Tech sweeps Wright State to open 2022 baseball season

Siegel came into Saturday’s game in the fourth with Tech ahead 6-2. He threw three no-hit, no-run innings with four strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.

As a staff, 14 Tech pitchers combined for a 5.00 ERA. They limited Wright State to seven extra-base hits, amassed 40 strikeouts and had an opponent batting average of .233. However, the walks were a problem.

The Jackets gave up an ACC-worst 5.2 walks per game last year. The number after the first weekend was 5.0 per game.

Walks and errors nearly cost the Jackets Friday. Tech was ahead 7-3 going into the top of the ninth, but three walks and two errors helped turn three singles into a five-run inning for the Raiders that put them ahead 8-7 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Tech plays two mid-week games this week (at Georgia Southern Tuesday and at home vs. Presbyterian) before a weekend home series against Gardner-Webb.

