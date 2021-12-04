Georgia Tech sweeps The Citadel for first-round NCAA volleyball win

“The atmosphere was something that we’d never played in before,” said Bulldogs middle blocker Maddy Cardenas. “It was loud and it felt very heavy and it was intense, and we loved it. I think we thrive under an environment like that.”

Indeed, while Tech (24-5) was awarded the No. 8 national seed and The Citadel (14-12) was the surprise champion of the Southern Conference tournament, the Bulldogs were resolute, making the Jackets push for their 25-21, 25-15, 28-26 win. The Citadel was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the team was formed in 1998.

“Citadel played a great match,” Collier said. “Not an easy team at all. So we’re definitely very proud to come out of there with a sweep.”

The Bulldogs fought off five match points before a block at the net by the three-person wall of setter Isabella D’Amico, outside hitter Julia Bergmann and Moss secured the match for the Jackets. Tech will face Western Kentucky (which defeated South Carolina) Saturday at 7 p.m. at O’Keefe for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Jackets have not advanced to that stage since 2004.

Bergmann, who this week was named the ACC player of the year, admitted to being nervous at the start of the game.

“It’s a good nervous, but, yeah, it’s an important match,” Bergmann said.

She was the match’s dominant figure, blistering Citadel’s side of the court with a game-high 16 kills. At 6-foot-5 with superior leaping ability, Bergmann was a lot to handle.

“I think size is an intimating thing for us regardless of someone’s ability to hit or jump or block, anything like that,” Cardenas said. “You just look at them and you’re like, wow, she probably can do some amazing things. And she could. And it was just a matter of staying consistent with our game and making sure that we stick to what we know and do what we know well.”

Moss scored 10 kills, as did right-side hitter Mariana Brambilla.

Tech is in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, a first for the Jackets since making five tournaments in a row from 2000-04. Tech traveled through dry ground from there, making the tournament once from 2005-2019. Collier was hired prior to the 2014 season and has steadily raised the profile since. The Jackets reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year and can surpass that standard Saturday night.

It is one more step in the fulfillment of Collier’s vision for the team.

“It’s cool to see that if you work hard and you do the right things, then things start to happen, and it’s kind of what we preach to our team all the time,” she said.