Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech suffers from poor shooting against USC

USC guard Boogie Ellis (0) gets fouled by Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. USC won 67-53. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
caption arrowCaption
USC guard Boogie Ellis (0) gets fouled by Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. USC won 67-53. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Michael Devoe contributed 25 points Saturday for Georgia Tech, but sluggish shooting undid the Yellow Jackets in a 67-53 loss against No. 10 USC in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Jackets (5-5) shot only 32.8% overall, a season-low for them, and were 5-of-19 (26.3%) from 3-point range on the way to their fourth consecutive loss.

A 25-4 run in the first half by USC (12-0) gave the Trojans a 33-18 lead in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Tech scored the next six points to trail 33-24 at halftime.

USC’s Boogie Ellis scored eight of his 16 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half as the Trojans built a 53-37 lead. The Jackets then cut that 16-point deficit to six with a 10-0 run late before the Trojans pulled away to win by a comfortable margin.

Jordan Usher scored 11 points for Tech, and no other Tech player scored more than five. Ellis’ 16 points led USC, and four other Trojans reached double digits. Drew Peterson scored 14, Chevez Goodwin 13 and Ethan Anderson and Isaiah Mobley 11 apiece.

Tech returns home to play Georgia State at 9 p.m. Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. After that, Tech faces visiting Alabama A&M at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Jackets then begin their Christmas break.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sarah Bates’ signature 3-pointer followed path from mid-major to Georgia Tech
1h ago
Alabama lineman Pierce Quick transferring to Georgia Tech
2h ago
Demaryius Thomas remembered at funeral: ‘Just a good soul’
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top