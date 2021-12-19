Georgia Tech suffers from poor shooting against USC

Michael Devoe contributed 25 points Saturday for Georgia Tech, but sluggish shooting undid the Yellow Jackets in a 67-53 loss against No. 10 USC in Phoenix, Ariz.
The Jackets (5-5) shot only 32.8% overall, a season-low for them, and were 5-of-19 (26.3%) from 3-point range on the way to their fourth consecutive loss.
A 25-4 run in the first half by USC (12-0) gave the Trojans a 33-18 lead in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Tech scored the next six points to trail 33-24 at halftime.
USC’s Boogie Ellis scored eight of his 16 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half as the Trojans built a 53-37 lead. The Jackets then cut that 16-point deficit to six with a 10-0 run late before the Trojans pulled away to win by a comfortable margin.
Jordan Usher scored 11 points for Tech, and no other Tech player scored more than five. Ellis’ 16 points led USC, and four other Trojans reached double digits. Drew Peterson scored 14, Chevez Goodwin 13 and Ethan Anderson and Isaiah Mobley 11 apiece.
Tech returns home to play Georgia State at 9 p.m. Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. After that, Tech faces visiting Alabama A&M at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Jackets then begin their Christmas break.
