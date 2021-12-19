Georgia Tech suffers from poor shooting against USC

The Jackets (5-5) shot only 32.8% overall, a season-low for them, and were 5-of-19 (26.3%) from 3-point range on the way to their fourth consecutive loss.

A 25-4 run in the first half by USC (12-0) gave the Trojans a 33-18 lead in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Tech scored the next six points to trail 33-24 at halftime.