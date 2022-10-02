Georgia Tech stuns No. 24 Pitt in Brent Key’s interim debut

The offensive line, against a Pitt defense that had allowed 98.5 rushing yards per game in its first four games, led the way for 236 rushing yards. Running back Hassan Hall, given his first start of the season, ran fast and tough for 157 yards after having gained 103 in the team’s first four games. He tore off a 63-yard run after Pitt (3-2, 0-1) had closed the score to 19-14 with 1:55 remaining that set up Sims’ 18-yard TD run with 1:25 left that lifted the Jackets’ lead to 26-14.

The punting unit, changed up by newly appointed special-teams coordinator Jason Semore, allowed punter David Shanahan to safely punt six times with no blocks after having given up four blocked punts in the first four games this season.

Tech’s defense generated three turnovers and a fourth-down stop. Linebacker Ayinde Eley led with 13.5 tackles, 2.5 for loss.

Georgia Tech 26, Pittsburgh 21

It was a remarkable turnaround for a team that had made been thoroughly outplayed in its three losses this season, play that led to the dismissal of Collins at the start of his fourth season. In less than a week, Key has effected a stunning change in the team, evident not only in superficial measures like putting away the “Money Down” signs and releasing a depth chart instead of Collins’ “Above the Line” chart, but helping the team to play fast on defense, Sims to run with abandon not seen this season and settling the shaky special-teams unit.

As Key had sought, the Jackets played fast and with toughness. They limited penalties. They got a bit lucky, exhibited mostly in at least four throws by Sims that could have easily been intercepted. But they took advantages of their opportunities, too, such as Sims’ 21-yard floater of a touchdown pass to receiver E.J. Jenkins in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jackets’ advantage to 19-7.

The game was played in an intermittent rain, remnants of Hurricane Ian. An unsurprisingly sparse crowd ventured to the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field.

Just after 8 p.m., Key gathered the team in the southwest portal and led them onto the field in a light jog, a laminated play sheet in his hand. Tech won the toss and elected to receive, an aggressive maneuver. The strategy was rewarded when the Jackets drove for a 37-yard field goal by Stewart after Sims was almost intercepted on the first play of the game that appeared that it could have been returned for a touchdown.

It was the first time that Tech had scored on its first possession of the game since doing so against Boston College last year in the 10th game of the season. It was the Jackets’ first lead against an FBS opponent since that game, too.