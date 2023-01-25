Georgia Tech struggles from 3 again in loss to No. 24 Clemson

But, to its credit, Tech found its footing led by the playmaking of guard Deivon Smith. A 12-3 run capped by a Smith pullup jumper cut the lead to 25-22 with 6:08 left in the half. Clemson answered with eight consecutive points over three possessions to return the lead to 33-22. The half ended with Clemson leading 37-28, and then the Tigers pushed the lead to 45-32 to start the second half. The Jackets didn’t have the offensive firepower – or defensive might – to make a serious charge after that.

Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 51

Smith was the Jackets’ most effective player with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four rebounds. Forward Ja’von Franklin led with 12 points and five rebounds. The Jackets shot 34.4% from the field. Their 51-point total was their lowest of the season. Clemson came into the game allowing 66.3 points per game in ACC play, though the Tigers allowed 50 in a win over Virginia Tech Saturday.

The Tigers shot 52.9% from the field (27-for-51), led by 17 points from forward P.J. Hall.