Georgia Tech stops slide with series win at Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech rallied from a 4-1 deficit going into the top of the sixth, putting the game out of reach with five runs in the top of the ninth. Freshman leftfielder Jake DeLeo led with a 5-for-5 game, including his second home run of the season. Tech’s last 5-for-5 game was the team’s first since Tristin English hit for the cycle against North Carolina in 2019.

In relief of starter Dalton Smith, Zach Maxwell struck out seven (a career high in a relief role) in three innings while allowing one unearned run and Marquis Grissom Jr. finished with two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.