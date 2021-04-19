Georgia Tech stops slide with series win at Virginia Tech

After losing consecutive weekend series and six of its previous seven games, Georgia Tech found some answers in winning an ACC series at Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets clinched on Sunday with an 11-4 win in Blacksburg, Va.
Georgia Tech rallied from a 4-1 deficit going into the top of the sixth, putting the game out of reach with five runs in the top of the ninth. Freshman leftfielder Jake DeLeo led with a 5-for-5 game, including his second home run of the season. Tech’s last 5-for-5 game was the team’s first since Tristin English hit for the cycle against North Carolina in 2019.
In relief of starter Dalton Smith, Zach Maxwell struck out seven (a career high in a relief role) in three innings while allowing one unearned run and Marquis Grissom Jr. finished with two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
Tech hit .290 for the series and scored 26 runs (the Jackets won the first game 15-11 and were shut out in the second 7-0 before winning on Sunday). Over the previous seven games, during which they were 1-6, Tech hit .247 and averaged 3.6 runs per game.
Tech (17-14 overall, 14-10 ACC) is tied with Pitt for second place in the Coastal Division and one game behind the first-place Hokies (20-12, 15-9), and also a half-game ahead of fourth-place Miami.
Tech plays at Georgia State on Tuesday and then will be visited by Florida State this coming weekend.
