Georgia Tech starts season with 3:30 games

Georgia Tech’s first two football games will fill 3:30 TV time slots, one on ABC and the other on ESPN.
The ACC announced times and TV information for the first two weeks of the season Tuesday. Tech will open the season Sept. 12 at Florida State on ABC and will follow that with a game at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Central Florida, on ESPN.
Also, the ACC announced Tuesday that Tech’s game at home against Louisville on Oct. 9 will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Tech’s 2020 schedule:
Sept. 12 at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Sept. 19 vs. Central Florida, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 26 at Syracuse
Oct. 3 BYE
Oct. 9 vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 17 vs. Clemson
Oct. 24 at Boston College
Oct. 31 vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 7 BYE
Nov. 14 vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 21 at Miami
Nov. 28 vs. Duke
Dec. 5 at N.C. State