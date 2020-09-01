X

Georgia Tech starts season with 3:30 games

November 16, 2019 Atlanta - Georgia Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Virginia Tech won 45-0 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
November 16, 2019 Atlanta - Georgia Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Virginia Tech won 45-0 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 16 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s first two football games will fill 3:30 TV time slots, one on ABC and the other on ESPN.

The ACC announced times and TV information for the first two weeks of the season Tuesday. Tech will open the season Sept. 12 at Florida State on ABC and will follow that with a game at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Central Florida, on ESPN.

Also, the ACC announced Tuesday that Tech’s game at home against Louisville on Oct. 9 will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Tech’s 2020 schedule:

Sept. 12 at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 19 vs. Central Florida, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 26 at Syracuse

Oct. 3 BYE

Oct. 9 vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 17 vs. Clemson

Oct. 24 at Boston College

Oct. 31 vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 7 BYE

Nov. 14 vs. Pittsburgh

Nov. 21 at Miami

Nov. 28 vs. Duke

Dec. 5 at N.C. State

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.