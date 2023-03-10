Georgia Tech spring practice, Pro Day dates announced

Georgia Tech will begin spring practice Monday, the first of 15 on-field sessions that will conclude with the spring game April 15.
The team released the schedule for coach Brent Key’s first spring practice Thursday. The Yellow Jackets will have three practices the first week (March 13, March 15 and March 17), take a week off for spring break and then have four practices a week through the spring game on a Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday schedule.
Another important date – the annual Pro Day, where former Jackets will perform for NFL scouts, will be held Thursday. Wide receiver Malachi Carter, linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, running back Hassan Hall, tight end E.J. Jenkins, offensive lineman William Lay and defensive end Keion White are expected to participate.
Key has said that developing toughness will be a priority for the spring.
“No one is necessarily born tough, but you have to create that toughness, and it starts with mental toughness,” Key said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The mental toughness then leads to the physical toughness on the field. It doesn’t happen overnight. You can’t just say it and expect somebody to do it. You have to put people in positions that they’re uncomfortable being in. You have to challenge people. You have to challenge them mentally, challenge them physically.”
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author