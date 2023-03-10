Georgia Tech spring practice, Pro Day dates announced

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The team released the schedule for coach Brent Key’s first spring practice Thursday. The Yellow Jackets will have three practices the first week (March 13, March 15 and March 17), take a week off for spring break and then have four practices a week through the spring game on a Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday schedule.

Another important date – the annual Pro Day, where former Jackets will perform for NFL scouts, will be held Thursday. Wide receiver Malachi Carter, linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, running back Hassan Hall, tight end E.J. Jenkins, offensive lineman William Lay and defensive end Keion White are expected to participate.