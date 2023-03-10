X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia Tech spring practice, Pro Day dates announced

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech will begin spring practice Monday, the first of 15 on-field sessions that will conclude with the spring game April 15.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The team released the schedule for coach Brent Key’s first spring practice Thursday. The Yellow Jackets will have three practices the first week (March 13, March 15 and March 17), take a week off for spring break and then have four practices a week through the spring game on a Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday schedule.

Another important date – the annual Pro Day, where former Jackets will perform for NFL scouts, will be held Thursday. Wide receiver Malachi Carter, linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, running back Hassan Hall, tight end E.J. Jenkins, offensive lineman William Lay and defensive end Keion White are expected to participate.

Key has said that developing toughness will be a priority for the spring.

“No one is necessarily born tough, but you have to create that toughness, and it starts with mental toughness,” Key said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The mental toughness then leads to the physical toughness on the field. It doesn’t happen overnight. You can’t just say it and expect somebody to do it. You have to put people in positions that they’re uncomfortable being in. You have to challenge people. You have to challenge them mentally, challenge them physically.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Braves’ rotation has some questions, but Max Fried is a certainty18h ago

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

10 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons
20h ago

Credit: AP

D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Falcons take offensive tackle Peter Skoronski
17h ago

Credit: TNS

What to make of Georgia Tech’s season
18h ago

Credit: TNS

What to make of Georgia Tech’s season
18h ago

It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

What to make of Georgia Tech’s season
18h ago
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
Georgia Tech’s season ends after rally falls short vs. Pitt in ACC Tournament
Featured

It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
12h ago
Canton student wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
14h ago
Daylight saving time: When does it begin, which way to change clocks?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top