Georgia Tech spring practice delayed through week

Coach Geoff Collins also had practices scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, but one significant reason for waiting is an NCAA rule that limits teams to a 34-day window once practice begins. Collins likely is trying to ensure players’ health before beginning rather than be at a greater risk of a pause once the 34-day clock starts running. Starting later also would reduce the amount of practice time that players who tested positive would have to miss while in quarantine.

The spring game remains scheduled for April 23. It’s possible that the team could continue practicing after the spring game if it hasn’t conducted all of its 15 allotted practices by that point.