Georgia Tech spring practice delayed by COVID-19 protocol

Georgia Tech’s first day of spring practice was postponed Tuesday morning due to what coach Geoff Collins termed “a small number of COVID-19 positive tests within our program.” The Yellow Jackets were to begin the first of 15 practices later in the morning.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to delay the start of our spring practice season,” Collins said in a statement. “We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our players and staff.”
Collins further said that the team had created the schedule for spring practice to account for the possibility of postponed practices. He said that the team’s intention is to hold all 15 practices as permitted by NCAA rules. Collins’ coaching staff and players are not strangers to the virus necessitating adjustments in schedules. Last season, Tech had two games postponed (one was later canceled) due to COVID-19 protocols and played a number of other games without key players who were sidelined because of quarantining after positive tests or contact tracing.
A news release from the team said that the plan is to “resume practice as soon as appropriate,” with guidance provided by medical experts.
The original practice schedule called for Tech to practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning for the next four weeks. The final week would have the Yellow Jackets practice April 20 (Tuesday), April 22 (Thursday) and April 23 (Friday), the final session being the spring game.