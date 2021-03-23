Georgia Tech spring practice delayed by COVID-19 protocol

Explore 5 things to watch this spring for Tech football

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to delay the start of our spring practice season,” Collins said in a statement. “We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our players and staff.”

Collins further said that the team had created the schedule for spring practice to account for the possibility of postponed practices. He said that the team’s intention is to hold all 15 practices as permitted by NCAA rules. Collins’ coaching staff and players are not strangers to the virus necessitating adjustments in schedules. Last season, Tech had two games postponed (one was later canceled) due to COVID-19 protocols and played a number of other games without key players who were sidelined because of quarantining after positive tests or contact tracing.