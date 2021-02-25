X

Georgia Tech spring game set

December 10, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) gets off a pass to Georgia Tech's running back Jordan Mason (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Pittsburgh won 34-20 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech will hold its annual spring game April 23, keeping with its recent tradition of playing it on a Friday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The team made the announcement Thursday.

Plans for attendance and safety protocols have not been finalized. This past fall, Tech capped attendance for games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 20% of capacity, or about 11,000. Athletic director Todd Stansbury has said that the athletic department plans to return to full capacity for the 2021 season.

The start time also has not been determined, but there are plans for the game to be televised.

Coach Geoff Collins will begin spring practice March 23.

