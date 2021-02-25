Georgia Tech spring game set

Georgia Tech will hold its annual spring game April 23, keeping with its recent tradition of playing it on a Friday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The team made the announcement Thursday.
Plans for attendance and safety protocols have not been finalized. This past fall, Tech capped attendance for games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 20% of capacity, or about 11,000. Athletic director Todd Stansbury has said that the athletic department plans to return to full capacity for the 2021 season.
The start time also has not been determined, but there are plans for the game to be televised.
Coach Geoff Collins will begin spring practice March 23.