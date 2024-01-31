Georgia Tech spring game scheduled for April 13

Georgia Tech football’s White and Gold game, the program’s annual spring scrimmage, has been scheduled for 1 p.m. April 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech’s spring game is the culmination of the Yellow Jackets’ spring practice. Admission is free. Additional information, including parking and broadcast arrangements, will be announced later.

Tech opens the regular season in Dublin, Ireland, against defending ACC champion Florida State on Aug. 24.