Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech spring game scheduled for April 13

D.J. Moore celebrates his touchdown reception with Christian Leary during Georgia Tech's spring football game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

By
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech football’s White and Gold game, the program’s annual spring scrimmage, has been scheduled for 1 p.m. April 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech’s spring game is the culmination of the Yellow Jackets’ spring practice. Admission is free. Additional information, including parking and broadcast arrangements, will be announced later.

Tech opens the regular season in Dublin, Ireland, against defending ACC champion Florida State on Aug. 24.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 and won the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 22 with a 30-17 victory over Central Florida.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

