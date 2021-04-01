X

Georgia Tech spring game limited to season-ticket holders, students

December 10, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins instructs during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s spring game will be an exclusive event. For the April 23 scrimmage at Bobby Dodd Stadium, admission will be granted only to season-ticket holders and students.

Fans will receive one complimentary ticket for each season ticket purchased, with a deadline of April 16. The policy will almost certainly be a disappointment for fans who’ve previously attended the game for free regardless of their ticket-holder status.

In the past, likely for every spring game that has ever been held at Grant Field, the game has been free and open to all fans.

This year’s scrimmage, though, will take place under different circumstances, as Bobby Dodd Stadium continues to operate at limited capacity due to COVID-19. Offering admission only to season-ticket holders (along with students) is a way of rewarding the group that the news release called “Georgia Tech’s most loyal fans” while also giving the athletic department a degree of certainty about the attendance.

Seating for the spring game will be available in clusters of two, four and six seats. Students will sit in the north end-zone stands in socially-distanced pods of two.

The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

