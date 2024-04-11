Georgia Tech spring football practice updates

Coincidentally, Tech’s first game of the 2024 season is at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, a venue that is home to Ireland’s national rugby team.

Speedy Singleton

Tech receiver Eric Singleton had a breakout 2023 season by catching 48 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns (all team highs). The speedy sophomore from Alexander High School in Douglasville is expected to be the Jackets’ go-to target in 2024.

Not one to kick up his feet in the offseason, however, Singleton joined Tech’s track and field team as a sprinter. Singleton competed in four events for the Jackets between Feb. 9-March 22.

“It was a great experience to be back out there on the track and then to bond with another team. So that’s more teammates that I have, more resources for me,” he said this week.

Singleton competed in the 60-meter, 100-meter and 200-meter events. On March 16 at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, Singleton captured gold with a run of 21.33 in the 200. At the ACC indoor track and field championships in February, Singleton came in fourth in the 60 with a run of 6.68.

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound receiver said he may not be done exchanging cleats for track shoes as his college career continues.

“Football shape and track shape is two different things,” he smiled about being a dual-sport athlete. “I’m not sure if I’m gonna keep doing it over the course of these next few years, but right now that’s the plan. I’m having fun out there.”

Biggers stumps for commercial

Name, image and likeness is all the rage these days, and Zeek Biggers is aiming to grow his NIL portfolio. The 6-foot-6, 333-pound defensive lineman from North Carolina said this week he hopes to push the sale of milk.

“I would definitely go old-school, show me sacking the quarterback, getting up and drinking milk,” Biggers described his ideal milk commercial when speaking during an appearance on “ACC PM” on ACC Network. “Gotta keep your bones strong, gotta have milk. Got milk?”

High school coaches check out the Jackets

On Wednesday, more than 300 high school coaches from around the area attended practice.

Those present had the opportunity to watch the Jackets practice for a few hours at the Brock Practice Facility. The coaches also had the chance to meet with Tech coach Brent Key and other members of the Tech coaching staff in a classroom setting to learn more about the Tech football operation.

NIL autograph sessions scheduled for Saturday

Eleven Jackets, including Biggers quarterback Haynes King, are scheduled to sign autographs for subscribers to The Tech Way, Tech’s NIL collective, following Saturday’s spring game, which starts at 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

In addition to King and Biggers, LaMiles Brooks, Anthony Carrie, Ryland Goede, Jamal Haynes, Horace Lockett, Clayton Powell-Lee, Malik Rutherford, Brett Seither and Singleton are expected to sign autographs exclusively for Tech Way subscribers.

To be a part of the autograph session, fans must be a Tech Way subscriber.

Apparel sale

Tech athletics will hold an apparel sale ahead of Saturday’s spring game.

A surplus of official adidas apparel from Tech’s 17 programs will be available for purchase in the Callaway Club at McCamish Pavilion from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The sale will be cashless with payment accepted via credit and debit card only.