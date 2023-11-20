Georgia Tech signee Cole Kirouac ready to make an impact in 2024

“(Playing in Atlanta) was definitely part of it, just the opportunity to play in front of friends and family. Just the opportunity to stay home.”

Kirouac averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game as a junior at NFHS. But, he said, he didn’t feel like he was improving on the court or the competition he was facing challenged him. So Kirouac decided to enroll at Brewster Academy, a move he admitted was tough.

Brewster Academy’s season is already underway and the Bobcats are 4-0. Kirouac had 10 points and five rebounds Friday in a win over Phoenix (Ariz.) Prep.

“Definitely trying to improve my shot, trying to be more of a threat from outside and not just inside scoring,” Kirouac said of his focus this season. “Then definitely my strength, just trying to get stronger.”

Kirouac said Tech began recruiting him over the summer. Tech associate director of player personnel B.J. Elder brought Kirouac’s profile to Stoudamire, Tech’s first-year coach. Elder, Stoudamire and the Tech coaching staff began to regularly communicate with Kirouac and then invited the prospect for an official visit Aug. 4.

A month later, Kirouac committed to Tech and then he officially signed with the Institute earlier this month. Kirouac said he still speaks with Elder the most, but Stoudamire checks in weekly.

“I think (Kirouac) will be really good for us,” Stoudamire said Monday. “He has length, he has the size. He needs to get stronger, but he can finish with both hands. I love his ability to block shots. I love his ability as a big to change ends of the floor so I’m looking forward to having him on board.

The grandson of former Atlanta Falcons kicker and offensive lineman Lou Kirouac, Cole Kirouac said he has only been to one Tech basketball game previously in his life. But he found it pretty cool that he and his grandfather will now have that connection in playing for two of Atlanta’s more prominent sports teams.

Kirouac is considered a three-star prospect and a top-30 center nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“As a freshman, if I think I work hard enough I think I could see some playing time,” Karouac said of his expectations for when he arrives on campus in 2024. “I know there’s guys in front of me that are pretty good. But I think if I work hard enough that definitely a possibility.”