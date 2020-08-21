X

Georgia Tech signee Cade Kootsouradis joins team for practice

August 29, 2019 Clemson, S.C. - Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reacts in the second half at Memorial Stadium on the Clemson University campus in Clemson, S.C. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Clemson won 52-14 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech freshman offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis joined the team this week for practice, a team spokesman confirmed Friday. While he signed a letter of intent in February, Kootsouradis was not with the team for its preseason practices, which began Aug. 5, until this week.

Kootsouradis was able to begin practicing and join the team because of adjustments to the roster that freed a scholarship. The development was first reported by Rivals on Thursday.

Kootsouradis, a three-star prospect from Crestview (Fla.) High, is not the only freshman whose arrival date was unclear on signing day because of scholarship limits, with defensive lineman Albany Casey being the other. Casey was with the team for the start of preseason practice.

