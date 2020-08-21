Georgia Tech signee Cade Kootsouradis joins team for practice

Georgia Tech freshman offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis joined the team this week for practice, a team spokesman confirmed Friday. While he signed a letter of intent in February, Kootsouradis was not with the team for its preseason practices, which began Aug. 5, until this week.
Kootsouradis was able to begin practicing and join the team because of adjustments to the roster that freed a scholarship. The development was first reported by Rivals on Thursday.
Kootsouradis, a three-star prospect from Crestview (Fla.) High, is not the only freshman whose arrival date was unclear on signing day because of scholarship limits, with defensive lineman Albany Casey being the other. Casey was with the team for the start of preseason practice.