Georgia Tech sets records en route to winning NCAA golf regional

The Yellow Jackets finished the 54-hole event with a 53-under-par 811 to win the event by eight strokes over Arkansas. Both the stroke total and the score in relation to par were the best ever for a Yellow Jackets team in an NCAA regional, improving upon the 818 that Tech scored in its 2019 regional in Pullman, Washington, and the 27-under score attained in the 2014 regional in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 811 scored by the five-man team of Christo Lamprecht, Ross Steelman, Connor Howe, Hiroshi Tai and Bartley Forrester was the fourth-lowest total for any 54-hole tournament in team history. The 53-under-par score was the third-lowest score in relation to par. It was the Jackets’ seventh regional title all-time.