Georgia Tech sees three more players hit transfer portal

Three Georgia Tech players announced Friday their intentions to transfer out of the program. Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore and Malcolm Pugh each announced in social posts that he had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Moore is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman who played in 10 games and on 79 plays this season, making four tackles and a half-tackle for loss. In 2022, Moore played nearly 200 snaps over 10 games and made nine stops.

From Dutchtown High, Moore joined Tech in 2020, but did not play in that season or in 2021.