Georgia Tech sees three more players hit transfer portal

Three Georgia Tech players announced Friday their intentions to transfer out of the program. Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore and Malcolm Pugh each announced in social posts that he had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Moore is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman who played in 10 games and on 79 plays this season, making four tackles and a half-tackle for loss. In 2022, Moore played nearly 200 snaps over 10 games and made nine stops.
From Dutchtown High, Moore joined Tech in 2020, but did not play in that season or in 2021.
Odinjor, from Allatoona High, did not play for the Yellow Jackets this season. The freshman was considered a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite in the class of 2023.
Pugh is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive lineman from Leroy, Alabama. Pugh did not play as a freshman for the Jackets in 2023.
Earlier, running back Jamie Felix, offensive lineman Tyler Gibson, defensive back Kenan Johnson, defensive end Kyle Kennard and wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis announced their intentions to transfer.
