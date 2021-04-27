Georgia Tech seeks to continue road success at Georgia

While winning at its renovated ballpark has been an issue, Georgia Tech has enjoyed no shortage of success from Mac Nease Baseball Park. The Yellow Jackets will try to count on that form Tuesday in Athens when they play Georgia, ranked 22nd nationally by Baseball America.
Tech is 8-11 at home but 11-5 on the road. Among Division I teams that had accumulated double-digit wins on the road through this past weekend, only seven have a better road record than the Jackets.
Against the Bulldogs, Tech will start lefty Dalton Smith, who has a 5.91 ERA in 21-1/3 innings pitched this season.
While the Jackets have won frequently on the road, UGA’s Foley Field has not been a hospitable venue of late. The Bulldogs have won the past five meetings with Tech in Athens, including a 6-5 loss in February 2020.
