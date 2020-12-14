Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter to play second senior season

Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter, a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, will take advantage of the opportunity to play a second senior year. The senior from Ludowici announced on Monday his intention to return to the team for the 2021 season.
Carpenter cited the potential, based on returning and incoming talent, for Tech to enjoy a special season in 2021, the opportunity to continue developing and preparing for the NFL and the chance to continue his education as reasons for his decision.
“After carefully considering everything and having meaningful discussions with my family and my coaches, I’m excited to say that I have elected to return for one more year at Georgia Tech in 2021,” Carpenter wrote in a message posted to his Twitter account.
Carpenter’s season did not start well following surgery on both wrists over the summer. After the surgery, he put on about 25 pounds to reach about 250. His play did not measure up to his previouis standards. But he steadily lost the weight and was back down to about 222 when the Yellow Jackets played Duke on Nov. 28. Carpenter played the game of his season, with five tackles (1 ½ for loss), one interception and two pass breakups.
In the final two games, he added nine tackles and another pass breakup. He finished the season with 39 tackles and five pass breakups. The tackle total was fifth on the team.
The Tech secondary has other starters set to return, including safety Juanyeh Thomas, cornerbacks Tre Swilling and Zamari Walton and nickel backs Kaleb Oliver and Wesley Walker.