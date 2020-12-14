Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter to play second senior season

Carpenter cited the potential, based on returning and incoming talent, for Tech to enjoy a special season in 2021, the opportunity to continue developing and preparing for the NFL and the chance to continue his education as reasons for his decision.

“After carefully considering everything and having meaningful discussions with my family and my coaches, I’m excited to say that I have elected to return for one more year at Georgia Tech in 2021,” Carpenter wrote in a message posted to his Twitter account.