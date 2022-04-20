Georgia Tech routs Mercer to gain season split

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets gave up four hits (all singles) to the Bears, who were riding a 12-game win streak. The hit total tied a season low for Tech’s pitching staff. John Medich, Joseph Mannelly, Luke Bartnicki and Camron Hill covered the final seven innings with only three hits and no runs allowed. Medich entered the game in the third inning with the Jackets down 2-0 and threw three innings of hitless relief with six strikeouts and one walk. Tech (24-14) led 5-2 by the time he completed his outing. He was credited with the win.

“Very proud and pleased of all the pitching,” coach Danny Hall told media after the game. “I thought Medich really did a great job of just kind of settling the game for us, and everybody that threw behind him threw the ball really well. We got some timely hits and ended up with just a really good midweek win.”