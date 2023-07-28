Georgia Tech returns four starters on offensive line

This is the sixth in a nine-part position-by-position series analyzing the Georgia Tech roster continuing with a look at Yellow Jackets along the offensive line. Players report for preseason practice July 31, and the first practice is Aug. 1.

First-year Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is a firm believer that games are won up front and in the trenches. That’s good news for the 2023 Yellow Jackets, given that four starting offensive linemen from 2022 are expected to be back in the lineup.

The Jackets and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade will have to find a new left guard, but additions via the transfer portal, coupled with a healthy number of returning players, should give Wade plenty of options to plug that hole.

Here’s a breakdown of the position:

Corey Robinson and Tyler Gibson: After starting his career at Kansas, Robinson transferred to Tech for the 2022 season and promptly became a starter for the Jackets. Robinson (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) started all 12 games at left tackle and was in the lineup for 735 snaps. He is a former three-star prospect out of Roswell High.

Gibson (6-5, 294) played in two games for Tech in 2022 after taking a redshirt in 2021. The brother of Jackets quarterback Zach Gibson, Tyler Gibson served as Robinson’s backup toward the end of last season and is a former three-star recruit out of Johns Creek High.

Weston Franklin: A junior from Wayne County High, Franklin (6-4, 311) started all 12 games at center for the Jackets in 2022 and logged 649 offensive snaps. He also played in five games as a freshman in 2021.

Jordan Williams and Joe Fusile: Williams (6-6, 304) was one of three Jackets to represent the program at the ACC Football Kickoff, which indicates the sort of leadership position he is in for, not only the offensive line, but the team as a whole. A Gainesville High product, Williams has started 30 games (including all 12 in 2022 at right guard) in his career.

Fusile (6-6, 318) made eight starts in 2022 at both guard positions, and the walk-on from Richmond Hill High should factor into the rotation in 2023.

Jakiah Leftwich: Likely the opening-game starter at right tackle, Leftwich (6-6, 311) played in 10 games last season and made four starts at the position.

Connor Scaglione (Princeton): Scaglione spent five seasons at Princeton and logged 31 games as a tackle and a guard in the Ivy League. A 6-foot-4, 315-pound native of New Jersey, Scaglione was a defensive line standout in high school before moving to the offense at Princeton.

Jordan Brown (Charlotte): Originally from California, Brown began his career at Charlotte, where he redshirted in 2021 and then played in seven games in 2022. At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Brown should be a candidate to compete for playing time this season.

Paul Tchio: A former four-star recruit, Tchio began his career at Clemson after graduating from Milton High. He played in 14 games for the Tigers before relocating to Atlanta and taking a redshirt during the 2022 season. Tchio (6-5, 290) is another strong candidate to be in the mix for playing time.

The freshmen: Key signed five offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class: Benjamin Galloway, Gabe Fortson, Patrick Screws, Elias Cloy and Ethan Mackenny. Fortson (6-3, 299), out of North Cobb Christian, and Mackenny (6-4, 284) out of Lassiter, were the highest-rated prospects among that quintet.