Georgia Tech remembers Demaryius Thomas

Johnson was one of several who attended both the service in Laurens County on Saturday and also Monday’s.

“I learned a few more relationships that he had, but I think he was kind of the same to everybody,” Johnson said. “He was just the kind of guy that everybody wanted to be around. He would light up the place.”

Burnett was one of four people who shared their reflections in the service, along with Paul Williams, a basketball coach of Thomas’ at West Laurens, and two Broncos teammates – Georgia great Champ Bailey and Eric Decker.

The ceremony also included a video celebrating Thomas’ life, a video of personal remembrances, a video about Thomas’ impact on the Boys & Girls Club (to which Thomas gave his time while in Denver), as well as a closing song (Bob Marley’s “One Love”) and a closing prayer from pastor Carlos Jones, who was a coach of Thomas’ at West Laurens.

After his All-American career at Tech, Thomas played for the Broncos for the first eight of his 10 seasons in the NFL, earning five Pro Bowl trips and finishing his Denver career as the second-leading receiver in team history in receiving yards and touchdown catches. He helped the Broncos make two Super Bowl trips, winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

But he became one of the most beloved figures in team history for his work in the community, including with the Boys and Girls Club and in visits to area hospitals.

“It’s hard to find one thing to say about Demaryius and what he meant to joy,” Moore said. “He was just full of joy. A smile that you had to be there to see it, to know it and to understand it. One of the most genuine people I’ve ever met who just happened to be an extraordinary athlete. But who he was was so far greater than what he did. And that’s hard to do. But he achieved it. He absolutely achieved it. I miss him dearly.”