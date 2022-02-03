Georgia Tech remains in last place in ACC with loss to Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech (9-12 overall, 2-8 ACC) opened the second half by scoring six points in the first seven-plus minutes, enabling Virginia Tech (12-10, 4-7) to take its largest lead of the game at 63-41 and put the game out of reach.

Virginia Tech 81, Georgia Tech 66

The Jackets managed to close the lead to 11 points twice, the last time with 2:30 to play, but by then they had run out of time for the rally to carry much meaning.

For the game, the Jackets shot 40% from the field. Aside from Devoe’s 11-for-19 shooting, the rest of the team was 13-for-41 (31.7%).

Georgia Tech missed a chance to move out of last place in the ACC. Virginia Tech sent the Jackets to their second loss in a row after they appeared to have possibly righted themselves with an upset of Florida State last Wednesday.

Story will be updated.