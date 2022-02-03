Georgia Tech remains in last place in ACC with loss to Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech got in trouble early, and never really got out of it.
Misfiring on offense and giving up easy scores on defense, the Yellow Jackets were run off the floor by Virginia Tech in an 81-66 defeat Wednesday night in Blacksburg, Va. Even with full awareness of the Hokies’ 3-point facility, Georgia Tech permitted Hokies guard Storm Murphy to hit three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game.
The long-distance volley set the tone for the Hokies’ efficient scoring night, in which they shot 52.8% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. The Hokies went into the game first in the ACC and fourth in Division I in 3-point field-goal percentage at 41.1%.
Georgia Tech did have one consolation, as guard Michael Devoe broke free for a game-high 30 points, his third 30-point game of the season. Devoe was 5-for-9 from 3-point range, tying his season high for made 3-pointers.
The game was not complete without more prolonged scoring droughts by the Jackets. After Devoe tied the game at 23 with a layup at the 8:26 mark of the first half, the Jackets scored but once over the next five-plus minutes as the Hokies went on a 15-2 binge.
Georgia Tech (9-12 overall, 2-8 ACC) opened the second half by scoring six points in the first seven-plus minutes, enabling Virginia Tech (12-10, 4-7) to take its largest lead of the game at 63-41 and put the game out of reach.
Virginia Tech 81, Georgia Tech 66
The Jackets managed to close the lead to 11 points twice, the last time with 2:30 to play, but by then they had run out of time for the rally to carry much meaning.
For the game, the Jackets shot 40% from the field. Aside from Devoe’s 11-for-19 shooting, the rest of the team was 13-for-41 (31.7%).
Georgia Tech missed a chance to move out of last place in the ACC. Virginia Tech sent the Jackets to their second loss in a row after they appeared to have possibly righted themselves with an upset of Florida State last Wednesday.
Story will be updated.
