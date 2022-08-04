Georgia Tech receives late commitment from Cyril Martynov

Martynov, rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, was previously a 2023 prospect, but reclassified to 2022, making him eligible to enroll at Tech for the start of the fall semester. He played last year at the Lawrenceville (N.J.) School.

Martynov, listed at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, selected Tech over Wisconsin, Northwestern and Missouri. While his potential to contribute this season is unclear, particularly as he’ll arrive to campus a year ahead of his previous schedule, he does add needed depth in the post behind Rodney Howard, Tech’s returning starter at center.