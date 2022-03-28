Georgia Tech receivers coach Kerry Dixon hired by Ravens

The Ravens announced the hire Monday. In three seasons on Collins’ staff, Dixon distinguished himself with the development of receivers Jalen Camp and Malachi Carter, among others, as well as a recruiter who played a hand in the signings of quarterback Jeff Sims and wide receiver James BlackStrain, among others.

With Dixon’s departure, Collins will have had to replace four of the five assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball, the others being offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude (dismissed, now at Old Dominion as offensive coordinator), running backs coach Tashard Choice (hired by USC, now at Texas) and tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan (Temple). The lone holdover is offensive line coach Brent Key.