Georgia Tech receivers coach Kerry Dixon hired by Ravens

Georgia Tech’s staff turnover took one more revolution Monday, this time in the form of wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon. In accepting a position on the Baltimore Ravens staff as its assistant quarterbacks coach, Dixon became the seventh assistant coach on coach Geoff Collins’ staff to leave either for another job or via dismissal this offseason.
The Ravens announced the hire Monday. In three seasons on Collins’ staff, Dixon distinguished himself with the development of receivers Jalen Camp and Malachi Carter, among others, as well as a recruiter who played a hand in the signings of quarterback Jeff Sims and wide receiver James BlackStrain, among others.
With Dixon’s departure, Collins will have had to replace four of the five assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball, the others being offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude (dismissed, now at Old Dominion as offensive coordinator), running backs coach Tashard Choice (hired by USC, now at Texas) and tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan (Temple). The lone holdover is offensive line coach Brent Key.
With spring practice all but completed – Tech has two practices this week after its spring game March 17 – it’s not the ideal time to hire a replacement for Dixon. But it could mean that Collins won’t be rushed to fill the position.
Dixon is filling a new position on the Ravens staff. He has some connection to the area. His first job at the college level was coaching quarterbacks at Morgan State, located in Baltimore, in 2007. It’s his first job at the NFL level.
