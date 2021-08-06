Georgia Tech reaches 85% vaccination rate

“I don’t want to dive too much into specifics, but I think we’re going to be over 90 within the next two weeks,” Collins said. “The guys have done a great job, our medical staff, our training staff, just the educational piece with the guys has been really good.”

At the ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, N.C., on July 21-22, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said that the league and its medical advisory group was considering different provisions for teams that meet that mark, such as vaccinated team members not having to test regularly for COVID-19 or not being a potential candidate for contact tracing if a teammate tests positive. At the time of the event, Tech was right around the 85% mark. More than half of the teams in the conference have reached that rate.