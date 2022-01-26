Georgia Tech ran play to free Michael Devoe from slump: ‘It felt great’

“It felt great,” Devoe said.

Devoe finished the game with 20 points, making 4-for-7 from 3-point range. He could have easily scored more in the 103-53 win over the Lakers, but chose to get his teammates involved, accumulating seven assists, tying his season high.

Devoe will find out if his binge against an overmatched Clayton State team will carry over. The Jackets play Florida State, tied for first place with Miami, Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets, who had lost nine of their previous 11 before the Clayton State game and are in last place in the ACC at 1-6 (8-10 overall), play Miami at home on Saturday.

Devoe called it one of the biggest weeks of the season thus far.

Said Devoe, “We’ve had a tough schedule all year, but right here, this is something we really want right now – this opportunity to be able to play these top teams right here and hopefully get a win from these two games.”

