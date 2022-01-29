Georgia Tech rally falls short against Miami

Georgia Tech’s anticipated – or at least hoped-for – turnaround did not take form Saturday afternoon. Against the ACC’s first-place team, the Yellow Jackets didn’t shoot well, made mistakes and was subject to officiating of the sort that drew a highly rare outburst from coach Josh Pastner. Under those conditions, Miami was a 73-62 winner Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.
In welcoming the ACC’s first-place team to McCamish, Tech was attempting to build on its upset win Wednesday over Florida State, when the Jackets forced 17 turnovers and shot 10-for-27 from 3-point range in their 75-61 win.
However, Tech’s offense could not find its footing until late. Tech was down 53-34 after a Miami basket with 13:30 to play, its largest deficit of the game. The Jackets rallied behind inspired play from forward Khalid Moore, who scored a career-high 19 points and brought the Tech faithful to their feet with a vicious open-court slam dunk that cut the lead to six points with 3:53 remaining.
However, Tech could get no closer. Down 10 points with just under three minutes to play, the Jackets had three consecutive possessions with a chance to reduce the lead to single digits but came up empty, including a wide-open 3-point try from the corner from guard Miles Kelly that rimmed out and a travel in the lane by guard Michael Devoe.
For the game, Tech shot 26-for-59 from the field (44.1%) and 7-for-21 (33.3%) from 3-point range. Miami shot worse – 22-for-53 from the field (41.5%) and 8-for-25 (32.0%) from 3-point range – but the difference was at the free-throw line. The Hurricanes shot 25 free throws, making 21, while Tech managed 10 free throws, not helping itself by making only three.
The discrepancy did not appear to be lost on Pastner, who was hit with his first technical of the season early in the second half and then proceeded to vent after official Jemel Spearman’s whistle. Pastner was animated in his protest, a highly unusual departure from his normal behavior on the bench.
Tech (10-11, 2-8 ACC) lost despite the career game from Moore, who added three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes of play. Forward Jordan Usher added 15 points with 10 rebounds and six assists.
Miami (16-5, 8-2) remained in first place in the ACC. Guard Kameron McGusty led with 20 points, including 8-for-8 from the line. McGusty was responsible for the game’s most notable guest, Hawks All-Star Trae Young. McGusty previously was at Oklahoma, where he served as a host for Young for a recruiting visit.
