Georgia Tech rally falls short against Miami

For the game, Tech shot 26-for-59 from the field (44.1%) and 7-for-21 (33.3%) from 3-point range. Miami shot worse – 22-for-53 from the field (41.5%) and 8-for-25 (32.0%) from 3-point range – but the difference was at the free-throw line. The Hurricanes shot 25 free throws, making 21, while Tech managed 10 free throws, not helping itself by making only three.

The discrepancy did not appear to be lost on Pastner, who was hit with his first technical of the season early in the second half and then proceeded to vent after official Jemel Spearman’s whistle. Pastner was animated in his protest, a highly unusual departure from his normal behavior on the bench.

Tech (10-11, 2-8 ACC) lost despite the career game from Moore, who added three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes of play. Forward Jordan Usher added 15 points with 10 rebounds and six assists.

Miami (16-5, 8-2) remained in first place in the ACC. Guard Kameron McGusty led with 20 points, including 8-for-8 from the line. McGusty was responsible for the game’s most notable guest, Hawks All-Star Trae Young. McGusty previously was at Oklahoma, where he served as a host for Young for a recruiting visit.