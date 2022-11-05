Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Pyron, starting at quarterback in place of Jeff Sims, who was available only on emergency basis because of a sprained foot, led the Jackets back from a 27-16 fourth-quarter deficit by driving the offense for two touchdown drives in the final period.

The latter, a nine-play, 73-yard drive started by Jackets safety Clayton Powell-Lee’s first career interception, included the conversion of a third-and-19 with a 20-yard pass play from Pyron to wide receiver Nate McCollum on a crossing route.