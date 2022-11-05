ajc logo
Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech
24 minutes ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Zach Pyron saw his chance and didn’t hesitate. After an up-and-down afternoon for himself and his team, the Georgia Tech freshman’s 9-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left in the game delivered a 28-27 win for the Yellow Jackets over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Pyron, starting at quarterback in place of Jeff Sims, who was available only on emergency basis because of a sprained foot, led the Jackets back from a 27-16 fourth-quarter deficit by driving the offense for two touchdown drives in the final period.

The latter, a nine-play, 73-yard drive started by Jackets safety Clayton Powell-Lee’s first career interception, included the conversion of a third-and-19 with a 20-yard pass play from Pyron to wide receiver Nate McCollum on a crossing route.

The rally saved Tech from a defeat that loomed after a Pyron pass deep in the Jackets’ end was deflected and caught by Hokies linebacker Keli Lawson and then returned seven yards for a touchdown and a 27-16 lead for Virginia Tech with 4:03 to play in the third quarter. It was the Hokies’ second non-offensive touchdown of the game, following a 90-yard punt return for a score by Tucker Holloway in the second quarter.

Georgia Tech (4-5, 3-3 ACC) ended a two-game losing streak and buoyed its hopes to make a bowl for the first time since 2018. The Jackets won their fourth game in a row at Lane Stadium, becoming the second visiting team to accomplish that feat since the stadium’s opening in 1965.

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5) lost its sixth consecutive game of the season.

Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27

The Jackets outgained the Hokies 463-304. Pyron completed 19 of 32 passes for 253 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Running back Dontae Smith ran nine times for a team-high 85 yards with one touchdown, a 29-yarder that opened scoring in the first quarter.

Despite a shorthanded offensive line, Georgia Tech ran for 210 yards after failing to reach 70 rushing yards in its previous two games.

Braves' Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuña earn honors in 2022 Players Choice Awards
