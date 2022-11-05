Breakdown: Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27

Georgia Tech won the turnover margin by a 4-1 count, forcing three of the turnovers on the Hokies’ final four possessions. The first two (running back Keshawn King’s fumble forced by defensive tackle D’Quan Douse and recovered by tackle Makius Scott and an interception of Hokies quarterback Grant Wells by safety Clayton Powell-Lee) happened on successive possessions when the Hokies were trying to add to or at least protect their lead. The third, a fumble by Wells forced by linebacker Charlie Thomas and recovered by Powell-Lee, ended Virginia Tech’s final possession after the Hokies had fallen behind.

Georgia Tech is now plus-15 in turnover margin this season. At plus-12 before the game, the Jackets were third in FBS.

Game ball

In his first career start and second career game, Pyron directed a fourth-quarter rally by leading the Jackets to two touchdowns in the final 11 minutes. On drives of 90 and 73 yards, Pyron was 3-for-6 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown and ran six times for 36 yards, including the game-winning 9-yard touchdown run. He finished with 319 yards of offense for the game.

What we learned

Tech clearly has a playmaker in Pyron, a player with the smarts, skill and toughness to tilt the field toward the Jackets. After a promising showing in the second half of the loss to Florida State last week in his college debut, Pyron built on it Saturday in memorable form.

Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27

They said it

“Really good team win for these guys – to get up, to be down, to persevere, to keep fighting through. It really showed the character of these guys.” – Key

What’s next

Georgia Tech: The Jackets (4-5, 3-3 ACC) will be at home Saturday against Miami for their final home game of the season, a 3:30 p.m. start. The Hurricanes were to play Florida State at home Saturday night.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies (2-7, 1-5) will be at Duke on Saturday. The Blue Devils defeated Boston College 38-31 on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., to earn bowl eligibility.