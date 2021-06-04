Georgia Tech rallies to beat Indiana State in NCAA opener

On Friday, Tech was down 6-2 going into the bottom of the seventh after having fallen behind 3-0 in the first two innings as the Sycamores jumped on starter Brant Hurter.

Jake DeLeo started the rally in the seventh with a double, which prompted Indiana State coach Mitch Hannahs to take out Guerrero. After John Anderson struck out, Luke Waddell singled to score DeLeo. Tres Gonzalez walked, and Kevin Parada flew out for the second out.

Justyn-Henry Malloy, a transfer from Vanderbilt making his return to Hawkins Field, kept the rally going by stroking a 2-2 pitch that barely cleared the second baseman’s head to score Waddell to cut the lead to 6-4. Hannahs then brought in all-conference reliever Connor Fenlong, who walked Andrew Jenkins to load the bases. Stephen Reid smashed a single to right field to drive home two runners and tie the score at 6-6, followed by another single to right by Drew Compton to take the lead 7-6.

Coach Danny Hall sent out Luke Bartnicki for the eighth to protect the lead. Bartnicki threw two scoreless innings for the save, with Josiah Siegel getting the win in relief. Siegel made a significant contribution despite throwing only two pitches in the top of the seventh. Indiana State had scored two runs and had the bases loaded when Siegel replaced Zach Maxwell. Siegel induced a deft 6-4-3 double play (Waddell to Austin Wilhite to Jenkins) to end the threat.

The game ended with right fielder Brad Grenkoski tracking down a line drive into the gap and then doubling up pinch runner Nick Barrett for the third out after Barrett took off thinking the ball would land for a base hit.

Getting a win Friday was critical, as NCAA regionals generally are won from the winner’s bracket. In the past five seasons – a total of 80 regionals – the team that wins the Saturday night winner’s bracket game has gone on to win 64 times, or 80%. Further, regionals are especially difficult to win when sliding into the loser’s bracket after the first game. Over those same 80 regionals, the loser of the 2-3 game has gone on to win the regional only three times.