Georgia Tech rallies to beat Indiana State in NCAA opener

Burgeoning experts in the field of late-inning rallies, Georgia Tech did it again Friday afternoon at the most crucial hour of the season.
In their opener in the NCAA Nashville Regional, the Yellow Jackets came from behind to defeat Indiana State 7-6 and advance to a winner’s bracket game Saturday evening in Nashville, Tenn.
Behind from the first inning forward, the regional’s second-seeded Jackets trailed the third-seeded Sycamores 6-2 going into the bottom of the seventh before erupting for five runs to take the lead. All of the runs were scored after Indiana State ace Geremy Guerrero was pulled from the game after throwing 98 pitches.
Tech will play the winner of Friday night’s game between regional host Vanderbilt and Presbyterian. The Commodores are the No. 4 overall seed in the 64-team tournament.
Tech’s win echoed two other come-from-behind wins in recent weeks. Tech beat Georgia 7-6 in 14 innings May 18 at Russ Chandler Stadium after going into the bottom of the eighth trailing 6-3. At the ACC Tournament last week in Charlotte, N.C., Tech was in the same situation against Louisville – down 6-3 going into the bottom of the eighth – before winning in 12 innings to earn a spot in the tournament semifinals. The Jackets also won two ACC games in May, against Clemson and North Carolina, with ninth-inning walk-off home runs.
On Friday, Tech was down 6-2 going into the bottom of the seventh after having fallen behind 3-0 in the first two innings as the Sycamores jumped on starter Brant Hurter.
Jake DeLeo started the rally in the seventh with a double, which prompted Indiana State coach Mitch Hannahs to take out Guerrero. After John Anderson struck out, Luke Waddell singled to score DeLeo. Tres Gonzalez walked, and Kevin Parada flew out for the second out.
Justyn-Henry Malloy, a transfer from Vanderbilt making his return to Hawkins Field, kept the rally going by stroking a 2-2 pitch that barely cleared the second baseman’s head to score Waddell to cut the lead to 6-4. Hannahs then brought in all-conference reliever Connor Fenlong, who walked Andrew Jenkins to load the bases. Stephen Reid smashed a single to right field to drive home two runners and tie the score at 6-6, followed by another single to right by Drew Compton to take the lead 7-6.
Coach Danny Hall sent out Luke Bartnicki for the eighth to protect the lead. Bartnicki threw two scoreless innings for the save, with Josiah Siegel getting the win in relief. Siegel made a significant contribution despite throwing only two pitches in the top of the seventh. Indiana State had scored two runs and had the bases loaded when Siegel replaced Zach Maxwell. Siegel induced a deft 6-4-3 double play (Waddell to Austin Wilhite to Jenkins) to end the threat.
The game ended with right fielder Brad Grenkoski tracking down a line drive into the gap and then doubling up pinch runner Nick Barrett for the third out after Barrett took off thinking the ball would land for a base hit.
Getting a win Friday was critical, as NCAA regionals generally are won from the winner’s bracket. In the past five seasons – a total of 80 regionals – the team that wins the Saturday night winner’s bracket game has gone on to win 64 times, or 80%. Further, regionals are especially difficult to win when sliding into the loser’s bracket after the first game. Over those same 80 regionals, the loser of the 2-3 game has gone on to win the regional only three times.